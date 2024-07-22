Economic Survey 2024: GST Collections Drive Indirect Tax Revenue Growth To 10.6% In FY24

Growth in gross tax revenue was estimated to be 13.4% in the fiscal 2023-24, which brings the tax revenue buoyancy to 1.4, according to the 2024 Economic Survey. This growth was led by a 15.8% growth in direct taxes and a 10.6% increase in indirect taxes over the fiscal 2023.

Net tax revenue exceeded budgetary estimates, according to the survey, as net taxes grew by 19.1% in the previous fiscal.

Revenue receipts of the union government consisting of tax revenue and non-tax revenue increased by 14.5% in the previous financial year, it said. Dividends from RBI also pushed the revenue from non-tax receipts higher than estimates.