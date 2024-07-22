Budget 2024: Infrastructure To Rural —Stocks On Traders' Radar From Key Sectors

As India’s Finance Minister unveils the Union Budget, all eyes will be on key sectors and themes like infrastructure, consumption and public sector companies. Additionally, market watchers expect that this might propel the equity benchmarks to surpass its landmark levels.

Investors have already begun adjusting their positions in the equity market, as the 10-day volatility of key indices is seeing mild upticks going into the budget announcement. Market swings are expected to rise amid these circumstances, especially with the quarterly earnings that recently began with the information technology majors.

This comes while India’s equity gauge — NSE Nifty 50 — is looking to surpass the key psychological barrier of 25,000, having hit fresh life highs over 40 times so far this year. The 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex has surged about 12% this year, making it the sixth-best index among its Asian peers.

Overseas investors, ahead of the budget announcement, alone have pumped Rs 30,772 crore this month into Asia's third-largest stock market.

Capital goods, automobiles and auto components, and information technology have been sectors that global funds have been buying in July's first half, according to NSDL data.