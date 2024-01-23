Here Are AI-Related Budget Expectations For FY25

India should allocate funds and invest in developing AI models that are significant and culturally relevant, according to S Anjani Kumar, partner at Deloitte India. These models should be trained in various local languages to serve people who do not speak English, he said.

This is with regards to a large language model, which is like a smart tool that's good at understanding and generating language. In the case of India, where not everyone may understand English, a sovereign large language model becomes especially useful. It can be trained to understand and generate text in languages like Hindi, Tamil, or other local languages. So, people who may not be comfortable with English can still interact with and benefit from artificial intelligence in their own language.

This would help leverage AI in healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities, mobility, and governance more efficiently, according to Ranjana Adhikari, partner at IndusLaw.