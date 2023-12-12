Prime Minister Narendra Modi Announces Plan To Launch An AI Mission

The government of India will launch an artificial intelligence mission that will promote AI applications in agriculture, healthcare and education sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The AI mission will build computing capacities that will offer a leg-up for innovators and startups in the country, he said while speaking at the Global Partnership for AI Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India will take AI skill training to tier-2 and tier-3 cities through its industrial training institutes, the Prime Minister said in his inaugural address.

The GPAI Summit is a three-day event at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, which will see 28 countries represented along with the EU. India is the current chair of the alliance after taking the baton from Japan.

Under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the government already has an ongoing programme called the National AI Portal, or INDIAai, which serves as a content repository for AI initiatives.