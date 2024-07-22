Economic Survey: Welfare Approach Gains Momentum, Social Services Spending Soars

A robust implementation of government programmes has led to a transformative shift towards empowerment across various sectors, with notable achievements in health, education, sanitation, digital empowerment and rural development, according to the Economic Survey 2023–24.

The Union government's spending on social services has shown a rising trend since financial year 2016, with a focus on many aspects of the social well-being of people of the country, said the survey that was released on Monday on the eve of the Union Budget.

Between fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2024, the nominal gross domestic product has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.5%. Overall, the welfare expenditure has grown at a CAGR of 12.8%. Expenditure on education has grown at a CAGR of 9.4%, a tad below the rate of the nominal GDP growth. Expenditure on health has grown at a CAGR of 15.8%, according to the survey.