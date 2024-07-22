Economic Survey: Budget May Chart Course For Viksit Bharat 2047

India's aspiration to achieve the status of a developed nation by 2047 or the goal of Viksit Bharat is set to be a pivotal focus in the upcoming budget, according to the Economic Survey 2023–24.

The survey, which was released on Monday on the eve of the Union Budget, has articulated a comprehensive policy roadmap encompassing six key areas, aimed at steering the country towards this ambitious goal.

Central to these strategies is the emphasis on boosting private-sector capital expenditure, facilitating a successful transition to green energy and unleashing the potential of micro, small and medium enterprises through deregulation and enhanced credit availability. These measures are intended to foster organic economic growth, create employment opportunities and ensure equitable distribution of income.