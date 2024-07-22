Economic Survey 2024: More Private Sector Financing Needed To Continue Building Infrastructure

In India's story of infrastructure development, buoyant public sector investment has had a pivotal role to play in funding large scale infrastructure projects, according to the Economic Survey 2024.

However, in order to continue on this path of building quality infrastructure, there is a rising need for higher level of private sector financing and resource mobilisation from new sources, it added.

In order to execute this, not just policy and institutional support from the central government is needed but state and local governments also have a role to play.

According to the Economic Survey, capital expenditure of the Union Government increased 2.2 times from FY21 to FY24, and that of state governments increased by 2.1 times.

It must be noted that the infrastructure push of the government has led to a rise in capex, the Survey noted.

If one were to see the breakup of this, the gross budgetary support to railways and National Highway Authority of India increased from 36.4% in FY21 to 42.9% in FY24.

