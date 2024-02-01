Budget 2024's Focus On Fiscal Consolidation Right Move, Say Stakeholders

The interim Union budget that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday was in alignment with market expectations, and fiscal consolidation is the right move forward, according to stakeholders.

"Not expecting any massive or any material announcement, I think it is an opportunity for government before election once again to reiterate the policy direction that they plan to take assuming they come back to power," Abhay Agarwal, fund manager of Piper Serica Advisors Pvt., told NDTV Profit. "I think it has been left at that, which is good with no negative or positive surprise as expected."

Prashant Jain, founder of 3P Investment Managers, said the economy was doing well despite the global headwinds and it was the right time for corporate capital expenditure to take a lead. "I think the focus on fiscal consolidation is the right thing to do because government has taken lead and up the capex significantly."