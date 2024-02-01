Budget 2024: Winners And Losers Of Interim Budget

Announcements

The government aims to build 2 crore more houses in rural areas under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin), in addition to its existing target of 3 crore, which it is close to reaching.

The government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class, living in rented houses or slums, to buy or build their own houses.

Impact: A boost for developers, housing finance and makers of cement, steel and pipes to other building materials.

Likely Gainers: Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Mahindra Lifespaces Ltd., Sobha Ltd., Prestige Estates Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Suntech Realty Ltd., Puravankara Ltd.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Aptus Value Ltd., Ganesh Housing Corp., Home First Finance Co., Awas Financiers Ltd., Can Fin Homes Ltd., Star Housing Finance Ltd.

UltraTech Cement Ltd., JK Cement Ltd., Ramco Cements Ltd., India Cements Ltd., Astral Ltd., Apollo Pipes Ltd., Prince Pipes Ltd., Hariom Pipes Ltd., Venus Pipes Ltd., Century Plyboards Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Cera Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., Kansia Nerolac Ltd., Greenpanel Industries Ltd.