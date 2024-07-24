Budget 2024: What Angel Tax Abolition Could Mean For Startups

The name comes from the term angel investors, which refers to early-stage investors in startups.

The abolition caused a wave of reactions, all positive, from all stakeholders—founders, advisors and investors.

Anupam Mittal, an investor on Shark Tank India and the founder of People Group, which runs Shaadi.com, said many long-pending wrongs have been finally corrected in the Budget.

"The much-dreaded angel tax is officially abolished and startups everywhere are breathing a collective sigh of relief. Further, long-term capital gains tax has been harmonised across private and public companies at 12.5%, making startup investing more attractive," he said.

The ecosystem should next lobby for the government to address ESOP taxation issues, as well as provide tax incentives for startup investing, Mittal added.

Hershel Mehta, founder of 2AM VC, a venture capital firm and one of the first investors in unicorn Zepto, said the angel tax was meant to tackle money laundering, but ended up being a real pain for startups.

"It taxed investments above their market value, leading to tax notices and major stress for young companies and their investors—total bulls*** as there is no proper way to value two founders and laptop," he said.

For years, Indian investors have been speaking out about how this tax was unfair and causes fear, uncertainty, and doubt when it comes to private angel investing, Mehta added.

"So, I believe that the Finance Minister’s decision to finally get rid of it shows that the government is really listening and acting to the needs of startups. With the tax gone, investors can now put their money into startups without worrying about those dreaded tax notices," he said.