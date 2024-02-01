Budget 2024: Usage Of Digital Public Infrastructure Set To Explode, Says DEA Secretary

An explosion in using digital public infrastructure is expected in the country, according to Ajay Seth, secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs.

The DPI encompasses a technological framework that includes components like the Aadhaar, the Unified Payments Interface and various other elements.

While presenting the interim budget on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the DPI is a new factor of production in this century.

"We should be seeing an explosion in using digital public infrastructures," Seth told NDTV Profit.

"We have been working on T-Rex platform, account aggregators, to make the lives of the MSMEs simpler," Vivek Joshi, secretary at the Department of Financial Services, said.