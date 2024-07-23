NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Two-Wheeler Sales Stand To Benefit From Rural, Jobs Push
Associate
Sponsors
CANARA and HSBCICICISammaan capital
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024: Two-Wheeler Sales Stand To Benefit From Rural, Jobs Push

While Budget 2024 was bereft of any measures for India's auto sector, a second-hand impact in the two-wheeler space is still expected.

23 Jul 2024, 01:06 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A man uses a mobile phone astride his motorcycle. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
A man uses a mobile phone astride his motorcycle. (Photo: Unsplash)

While Union Budget 2024 was bereft of any specific announcements for India's auto sector, a second-hand impact in the two-wheeler space is still expected.

Two-wheeler sales will stand to benefit from the three schemes under employment-linked incentives, such as one month’s wage for freshers, skilling and job creation, and support to employers for fresh employment, according to Crisil Ltd.

Two-wheeler sales also stand to benefit from the plan to enhance banking sector's reach in the north-east and the 'Purvodaya' scheme for the development of eastern states.

That will improve the flow of retail credit in those geographies, Crisil said.

ALSO READ

Budget 2024: Bihar Gets Slew Of Measures For 'Vikas' With 'Viraasat'

Opinion
Budget 2024: Bihar Gets Slew Of Measures For 'Vikas' With 'Viraasat'
Read More

Rural demand for two-wheelers and tractors can get a leg-up from the allocation of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied activities.

Demand for tippers and construction equipment can surge due to the infra push for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Income Taxes Tweaked Under New Regime; Markets Sour On Capital Gains Tax Plan

Opinion
Budget 2024 Live Updates: Income Taxes Tweaked Under New Regime; Markets Sour On Capital Gains Tax Plan
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT