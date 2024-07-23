Budget 2024: Two-Wheeler Sales Stand To Benefit From Rural, Jobs Push

While Union Budget 2024 was bereft of any specific announcements for India's auto sector, a second-hand impact in the two-wheeler space is still expected.

Two-wheeler sales will stand to benefit from the three schemes under employment-linked incentives, such as one month’s wage for freshers, skilling and job creation, and support to employers for fresh employment, according to Crisil Ltd.

Two-wheeler sales also stand to benefit from the plan to enhance banking sector's reach in the north-east and the 'Purvodaya' scheme for the development of eastern states.

That will improve the flow of retail credit in those geographies, Crisil said.