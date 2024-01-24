Budget 2024: Tax Sops For EVs, Green Hydrogen Top Renewable Sector Wishlist

Green hydrogen, fortified carbon markets and a detailed and resolute climate action strategy must be on the cards in the government's budget, according to Saunak Saha, partner-climate change and sustainability services at EY India.

So far, the government has announced a combined outlay of Rs 19,700 crore towards the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to reach a production capacity of 5 million metric tonne by 2030.

"These investments are not mere expenses, but strategic commitments to competitiveness against fossil fuels, fostering acceleration across pivotal sectors like transportation, industry, and infrastructure. This also plays a strategic role in achieving India’s ambitions for a net-zero economy by 2070," Saha said.

The budget could allocate funds towards establishing carbon pricing infrastructure, considering its role in the larger emissions reduction strategy, he said.

Indian exporters, too, will be required to figure a carbon border adjustment strategy to stay competitive in European markets, where it will soon be mandated.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that talks were underway towards establishing a carbon credit trading platform at GIFT City. However, the minister did not dwell into the specifics.

Kunal Gala, partner at BDO India for energy, said that there is a plea to bring petroleum products under GST, and the power sector has emphasised the need for incentives in green hydrogen and energy storage solutions.

"Industry players are urging for lower interest rates to enhance competitiveness globally. While (the) Finance Minister's budget may be a vote-on-account, the energy sector anticipates crucial allocations for the transition to cleaner fuels and sustainable practices," he said.