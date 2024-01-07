Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024: Mukesh Ambani Commits To Invest In Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024: Mukesh Ambani Commits To Invest In Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen
Ambani emphasized Jio's investment of over Rs 35,000 crores, providing digital benefits to 35 million subscribers across the state

07 Jan 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd., announced new investments in renewable energy and green hydrogen in Tamil Nadu, aiming for sustainable development to address the climate crisis.

He highlighted Reliance's significant contributions to Tamil Nadu's growth, such as opening 1,300 retail stores and investing over Rs 25,000 crore while addressing the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024.

Ambani also emphasised Jio's investment of over Rs 35,000 crore, providing digital benefits to 35 million subscribers across the state.

He mentioned Jio's achievement in completing the world's fastest 5G rollout in December, enabling Tamil Nadu to harness the potential of artificial intelligence and other fourth industrial revolution technologies.

Ambani expressed confidence in Tamil Nadu becoming a trillion-dollar economy under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, praising the state's business-friendly environment.

He shared Reliance's collaboration with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management and U.S.-based Digital Reality to establish a state-of-the-art data center.

