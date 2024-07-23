Budget 2024: Seven Key Insights From Sitharaman's Seventh Budget | Infographics

NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Seven Key Insights From Sitharaman's Seventh Budget | Infographics
Take a look at the major updates from the Union Budget 2024 here.

23 Jul 2024, 03:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha (Source: Sansad TV)</p></div>
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha (Source: Sansad TV)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget for the seventh consecutive time at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with a focus on employment, skilling, middle class and small businesses.

Apart from the expected focus on Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, the budget also saw a raise in standard tax deductions and an update in the existing tax slabs of the new tax regime.

Here is a look at the top seven takeaways from the budget.

