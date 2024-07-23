Budget 2024: New Income Tax Regime Slab Rate Revised, Standard Deduction Raised

The government has announced an increase in the standard deduction to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000 in the latest Union Budget in a move, expected to benefit salaried individuals, providing them with higher tax savings and greater disposable income. Tax slab rates in the new tax regime have also been revised in the Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

There will be no tax for income up to Rs 3 lakh. Income from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh will be taxed at 5%. Income from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh will be taxed at 10%. Income from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh will be taxed at 15%. Income from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh will be taxed at 20%. Income earned above Rs 15 lakh will be taxed at 30%.

The pervious slab in the new tax regime before this revisions had the lowest slab rates at Rs 3 lakh. Income above Rs 3 lakh and up to Rs 6 lakh was taxed at 5%, and the rate rose by 5 percentage points for every slab above that, with the highest rate on income above Rs 15 lakh at 30%.