Budget 2024 Live: When And Where To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech?
The presentation on July 23 will be the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last month.
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to create history when she presents her seventh straight Budget on Tuesday for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai.
This year will witness two budgets - an interim one which was tabled in February and a full one today. The presentation on July 23 will be the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last month.
Here's all you need to know about the Union Budget 2024.
Budget 2024 Time
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 23 at 11 am.
How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman Speech?
Viewers can watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech on NDTV Profit's Live TV. Viewers can also watch the budget speech live by tapping on our YouTube link below.
You can also follow all the latest updates from Budget 2024 on our live blog.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the full Budget for 2024-25.
As per established tradition, the finance minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament.
President Murmu offered 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to Sitharaman before she left for Parliament to present the Union Budget. The Union Cabinet met thereafter to clear the Budget.
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget. Theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/y386kgOyUG— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 23, 2024
Expectations are running high as Sitharaman presents her seventh Budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Budget would give a glimpse of the Modi government's performance in the past 10 years while outlining the roadmap to make India a developed nation.
Sitharaman continued with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a 'bahi-khata', which she used after dropping the briefcase tradition. She keeps a digital tablet in a red 'bahi khata' style pouch. The economy is projected to expand by 6.5-7% in the current fiscal, as per the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday.
(With PTI inputs)