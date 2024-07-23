Budget 2024 Live: When And Where To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech?

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to create history when she presents her seventh straight Budget on Tuesday for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai.

This year will witness two budgets - an interim one which was tabled in February and a full one today. The presentation on July 23 will be the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last month.

Here's all you need to know about the Union Budget 2024.