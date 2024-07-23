Budget 2024: Hike In Capital Gains Tax Disappointing, Says Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agarwal

The Union Budget 2024–25 was expected to heavily favour the capital markets and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered on that promise on Tuesday, according to Raamdeo Agrawal, chairperson of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"I was a bit disappointed with the increase in long-term taxation," Agrawal told NDTV Profit. "This asset class deserves encouragement."

Flows into the systematic investment plans were increasing and since this is fundamentally a long-term narrative, the long-term capital gains tax should not have been raised from 10% to 12%, according to Agrawal.