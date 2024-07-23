Budget 2024: Here's What The Budget Masters Have To Say
Here's what the Budget Masters have to say about the economic and financial roadmap announced in the budget.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the interim Union budget 2024 in Parliament on Tuesday, the first budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new coalition government.
An increase in standard deduction in income tax, change in tax slabs, hiking of securities transaction tax, and long-term and short-term capital gains tax remained the key focus in the Finance Minister's speech.
Meanwhile, India's benchmark stock indices plunged as traders viewed that increase in short-term gains on some financial assets as a negative note.
The Finance Minister emphasised better fiscal discipline. The fiscal deficit target was cut to 4.9% from 5.1% for fiscal 2025.
Here's what the Budget Masters from NDTV Profit's special budget shows have to say about the economic and financial roadmap announced in the budget.
'Capital Gains Tax To Cost More To Long-Term Investors'
Maneesh Dangi, founder, Macro Mosaic Investing and Research (Source: NDTV Profit)
Hike in the capital gains tax is likely to cost more to long-term investors who might end up paying higher taxes, according to Maneesh Dangi, founder, Macro Mosaic Investing and Research.
"If you are booking profits much later, be prepared for much higher taxes." The biggest announcement in the budget is on the capital gains tax and this will only be tweaked upwards, Dangi said.
The government has proposed that capital gains taxation will be simplified, adding that short-term gains on some financial assets will now attract a 20% tax.
At the same time, the government raised the limit on the exemption of capital gains on some financial assets to Rs 1.25 lakh per year.
The increase in securities transaction tax would go up quite potentially going head and the recent hike is more benign than expected, Dangi said.
'Abolishing Angel Tax Is A Big Positive'
Pranav Sayta, National Leader International Tax and Transaction Services, EY India (Source: NDTV Profit)
The hike in short-term gains on some financial assets from 15% to 20% was not unexpected, according to Pranav Sayta, National Leader International Tax and Transaction Services, EY India.
The government wanted to temper the short-term trading a bit and that might have been the provocation, he said. The long-term capital gains tax was a surprise and the market will not take it well, Sayta said. "This announcement is still early in implementation."
Abolishing angel tax is a big positive, especially for entrepreneurs startups and the whole ecosystem, including foreign investors, Sayta said. "Thats a great move indeed."
'Government Has Chosen The Fiscal Side Over Welfare Schemes'
Ravi Dharamshi, Founder & CIO, ValueQuest Investment Advisors (Source: NDTV Profit)
The government has chosen the path to stay on the fiscal side rather than giving a boost to the consumption side or the welfare side, according to Ravi Dharamshi, founder and chief investment officer, ValueQuest.
The government has surprised the market positively, in terms of the fiscal deficit target. The read post-election results and the political compulsion should have made the government focus more on the bottom of the pyramid, Dharamshi said. "But. I think the government has decided to strictly stay on the path."
The capital gains taxes are going to be a pinch for investors and this is going to be pursued negatively, according to Dharamshi.
The hike in the securities transaction tax might impact the volume a little bit, as it does change the economics of the trader and the kind of strategies that they deploy, he said. "So, for them it does make a difference but from the overall market and system point of view, I don't think it changes in a big way."
'Growth And Action-Oriented Budget'
A Balasubramanian, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (Source: NDTV Profit)
The increase in the capital gains tax may not significantly dent investors' sentiment given that this has to be paid on redemption, according to A Balasubramanian, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.
The income tax change is giving more money in people and boosting consumption, Balasubramanian said. Given the health created in the capital market, the capital gains tax increase of 2% may not dent investors' sentiment significantly.
"Clearly, this is a growth-oriented budget and action-oriented budget," Balasubramanian said. Despite a heavy allocation in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, the packages are linked pickup in industrial activity, he said.
'SST Hike Is Outcome Of Criticism Received On Derivatives Volume'
The increase in the securities transaction tax is an outcome of the criticism received on the derivatives volume, according to Ashishkumar Chauhan, chief executive officer, National Stock Exchange.
The budget refers more to job creation and some burden has been given to top companies to train more people, according to Chauhan.
There has been only minor change on STT and the tax regime remains stable, Chauhan. "There has been a lot of criticism on derivatives volume, and this is also an outcome of the criticism."