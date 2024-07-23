Budget 2024: Here's What The Budget Masters Have To Say

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the interim Union budget 2024 in Parliament on Tuesday, the first budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new coalition government.

An increase in standard deduction in income tax, change in tax slabs, hiking of securities transaction tax, and long-term and short-term capital gains tax remained the key focus in the Finance Minister's speech.

Meanwhile, India's benchmark stock indices plunged as traders viewed that increase in short-term gains on some financial assets as a negative note.

The Finance Minister emphasised better fiscal discipline. The fiscal deficit target was cut to 4.9% from 5.1% for fiscal 2025.

Here's what the Budget Masters from NDTV Profit's special budget shows have to say about the economic and financial roadmap announced in the budget.