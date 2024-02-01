NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Fiscal Deficit Target Fruit Of Prudence, Tax Revenue To Be Buoyant, Say Officials
ADVERTISEMENT
Budget Strip 2024 Logo
leftpillar
Associate Sponsors
rightpillar

Budget 2024: Fiscal Deficit Target Fruit Of Prudence, Tax Revenue To Be Buoyant, Say Officials

The government has assumed a 10.5% nominal gross domestic product for fiscal 2025, which underlines economic momentum, CEA Nageswaran said.

01 Feb 2024, 08:48 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Various denominations of Indian rupee notes are arranged for photograph (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
Various denominations of Indian rupee notes are arranged for photograph (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) 

The fiscal deficit target of 5.1% for the next financial year is realistic and a fruit of fiscal prudence, while the growth tax revenue is expected to be buoyant, top officials said on Thursday.

Gross borrowings are pegged at Rs 14.13 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her interim budget 2024 speech on Thursday.

The government has assumed a 10.5% nominal gross domestic product for fiscal 2025, which underlines economic momentum, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran told NDTV Profit.

"Private investment pick-up is playing out already. Corporate balance sheets have been improving in the last three years. Listed companies have increased their capex," Nageswaran said.

ALSO READ

Budget 2024: India Sets FY25 Divestment Target At Rs 50,000 Crore

Opinion
Budget 2024: India Sets FY25 Divestment Target At Rs 50,000 Crore
Read More

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said that improving on the revised estimate for the current fiscal, the government projected the revenue to grow at the rate of GDP. "With the GDP growth improving, we expect FY24 to see a revenue growth of 12.5%."

"In FY25, we are assuming a tax buoyancy of 1.1, which comes from an expected growth of 11.5%," Malhotra said, pointing out that the government was taking steps to improve taxpayer services and widen the tax base without changing the rates.

Nageswaran said the government was not expecting any sizable growth in exports due to uncertainty amid the geopolitical crisis. However, it wants the basket of exportable goods to expand and new trade partners globally.

Watch The Full Conversation Here:

ALSO READ

Budget 2024: How The Interim Budget Will Benefit Taxpayers

Opinion
Budget 2024: How The Interim Budget Will Benefit Taxpayers
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT