Budget 2024: Fiscal Deficit Target Fruit Of Prudence, Tax Revenue To Be Buoyant, Say Officials

The fiscal deficit target of 5.1% for the next financial year is realistic and a fruit of fiscal prudence, while the growth tax revenue is expected to be buoyant, top officials said on Thursday.

Gross borrowings are pegged at Rs 14.13 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her interim budget 2024 speech on Thursday.

The government has assumed a 10.5% nominal gross domestic product for fiscal 2025, which underlines economic momentum, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran told NDTV Profit.

"Private investment pick-up is playing out already. Corporate balance sheets have been improving in the last three years. Listed companies have increased their capex," Nageswaran said.