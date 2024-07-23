Budget 2024: Finance Minister Continues Red Pouch Legacy, To Present Third Paperless Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will continue her tradition of presenting a paperless Budget on Tuesday as she carried a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style red pouch adorned with the national emblem.

Dressed in a white silk saree with a magenta border, she posed for the customary photo outside her office alongside her team before heading to meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, had abandoned the colonial-era briefcase in favour of the 'bahi-khata' for Budget presentations starting in July 2019. She retained this approach in subsequent years, switching to a digital tablet amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic in 2021.