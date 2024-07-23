Budget 2024: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Positive On Budget, Stresses GST Rationalisation

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has lauded the government's plans to invest in research and innovation in various sectors, as shown in the Budget 2024 presented on Tuesday.

"I've always been crying for investment in research and innovation. So I'm happy the government made a serious plug for innovation in the area, not only in agriculture but in many other sectors," the founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd. said.

It remains to be seen how much of the Rs 1 lakh crore allocation for private enterprise-driven research and innovation would come to the pharmaceutical sector and whether it would be through grants or incentives, she said.

However, duty reforms on cancer drugs are inadequate, according to her. "As far as the duty exemption on the two cancer drugs is concerned, I think that's just symbolism."

She would like to see goods and services tax exemptions on all cancer drugs and all cancer diagnostics. "That is what will really reduce out-of-pocket expenses for patients because these are expensive treatments and we need to focus on affordability."