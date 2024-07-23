Budget 2024: Government Announces Rs 10-Lakh Education Loan, Internship Opportunity

In her Union Budget address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to facilitate internships for 1 crore young individuals in leading companies over the next five years.

These internships are designed to offer practical work experience and opportunities for skill development, supported by a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 to aid interns during their training tenure.

The Finance Minister also emphasised the government's commitment to bolstering healthcare infrastructure and educational access in Bihar by establishing new medical colleges.