Angel Tax Abolishment A Blessing For Startups In Era Of Downrounds

Experts say that it’s a timely move to course-correct as it moves to bring in long-term strategic investments and risk capital into the country. In the last two years, Indian startups have been starving for funds after funding winter-slashed investments.

Ankur Mittal, co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, says that the action will bring in a lot of regulatory clarity.

"Abolition of the angel tax will provide a boost to the budding Indian startup ecosystem. It will encourage the flow of capital without tax leakages, especially relevant at a time when the funding crunch is impacting startup liquidity,” says Ratna Mehta, managing partner at Fundalogical Ventures.

While Angel Tax was always considered regressive, as it’s calculated based on a notional value, it’s been stinging more in the last two years. As per a Tracxn report, venture capital firm investments in India reached a peak of $41.6 billion in 2021, which fell to $25 billion in 2022 after a funding freeze set in May that year. The year 2023 saw it crash to $7 billion, leading many startups to go in for retrenchments and more.

“The removal (of Angel tax) will help startup founders focus on their business growth and fundraising rather than getting taxed on some notional basis post any investor round,” says Yagnesh Sanghrajka, founder and chief financial officer at 100X.VC.

Agrees Anil Joshi, managing partner at Unicorn India Ventures, "This will certainly help in the expansion of angel investment in India and will take away a lot of burden from the minds of everyone on tax notice for tax-paid investment. This will also free up a lot of domestic capital and improve the funding sentiment in a strong way.”