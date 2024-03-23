Tata Group Has Pivoted To AI, EVs And Green Energy, Says N Chandrasekaran

The Tata Group has pivoted from traditional sectors towards electric mobility, artificial intelligence and energy transition as part of the conglomerate's transformation goals, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said.

"The Tata Group has been going through a significant transformation over the last few years. All Tata companies have embraced the megatrends of artificial intelligence and energy transition," he said during an acceptance speech after receiving the 'Businessman Of The Year' award from NDTV.

The $320 billion salt-to-software conglomerate is making significant investments and foraying into sectors that aid India's role in creating a resilient supply chain, the chairman said.

"Apart from our traditional sectors and the companies that we have been running for several years, recently we have pivoted towards electric vehicle mobility and new energy, like wind and solar and announced our semiconductor fab, India's first, in Dholera," he said.

The Tata Group has opened an assembly unit for semiconductors in Assam and ventured into lithium-ion battery manufacturing in Gujarat. It is also producing technology for 5G and beyond, he said.

The group has committed billions of dollars of investment in renewable energy projects, will make group companies carbon neutral in the coming decade and will introduce electric vehicles in the mass segment. Currently, much of the group's revenue comes from information technology, cars and commercial vehicles and steel.