Nifty Outlook In Charts: Metals And Pharma To Power Markets High

On the Daily chart this resulted in the formation of a doji candle for the weekly chart. This now demands that there should be follow-through price action in the coming week for the sequence of new highs to be punched out afresh. Macro elements (this time from the U.S. Fed) continued to contribute for local index gains. It is now a small toss-up whether the market shall find sufficient news triggers in the week ahead to keep ticking.

But, batting for the bulls during the week was the banking pack and a combination of value buying and short covering managed to send the Bank Nifty higher to fill up a previous yawning gap and finished the week near the resistance. More than private sector banks (couple of which managed to do their bit) it was the strong performance by the PSU banking leaders that managed the show for the banking sector. The PSU banking sector rose 7.3% for the week and it has clocked 28% gain over a month. In terms of sentiment influence the PSU banks now command a greater mind share than the private banks. Lack of rallies in HDFC Bank yet is seemingly holding up the surge in private banks. It was however encouraging to find the other poor performers from the sector (Kotak Bank) making some amends during the week. If, in the week, HDFC Bank where to find its mojo again we may continue to see the banking sector leading the charge upward. Chart 2 shows weekly chart of the Bank Nifty where we can note that with a minimal effort the Bank Nifty can challenge former highs and push to all time new highs. Momentum indicator is poised to stage a breakout into an acceleration mode based on current evidence I estimate the target for Bank Nifty in the immediate future to be 50600.