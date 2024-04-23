ADVERTISEMENT
Mahindra Finance Faces Up To Rs 150-Crore Hit: What Went On At Its Mizoram Branch
The financial fraud occurred at a branch in Aizawl over a span of two to three years.
23 Apr 2024, 06:04 PM IST
The financial fraud at one of the branches of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. occurred over a span of two to three years and it was only uncovered in March, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The unearthing of the fraud at a branch in Aizawl unnerved equity investors, resulting in its share price sinking to its lowest in over a month on Tuesday and leading to the postponement of the quarterly earning...
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT