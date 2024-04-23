NDTV ProfitExclusivesMahindra Finance Faces Up To Rs 150-Crore Hit: What Went On At Its Mizoram Branch
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra Finance Faces Up To Rs 150-Crore Hit: What Went On At Its Mizoram Branch

The financial fraud occurred at a branch in Aizawl over a span of two to three years.

23 Apr 2024, 06:04 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of Mahindra Finance signage. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Close view of Mahindra Finance signage. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)
The financial fraud at one of the branches of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. occurred over a span of two to three years and it was only uncovered in March, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The unearthing of the fraud at a branch in Aizawl unnerved equity investors, resulting in its share price sinking to its lowest in over a month on Tuesday and leading to the postponement of the quarterly earning...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Exclusives
Exclusives
Premium Stories
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Minimal Ad
Minimal Ad
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT