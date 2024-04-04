How Bata Is Losing Its Footing In India | NDTV Profit Exclusive

One of the main reasons why Bata is losing out to competition is the shift in consumer trends. The lack of variety in designs left customers like Suri to look elsewhere for their footwear needs. Moreover, the brand has the largest network of stores in the country, but many of them are outdated.

"I can get trendy designs and better quality at similar price points online," Suri says. She doesn't mind paying Rs 6,000 for a pair of Skechers either.

"Marketing to GenZ and Alpha is an entirely different ball game," Manu Chandra, managing partner at Sauce.VC, told NDTV Profit.

Brand salience doesn't transmit across generations. Few brands are able to grow a cult following that stand the test of time and generations, according to Chandra, who backs new-age consumer companies at their early stages through his venture capital firm. "A name that comes to mind is Royal Enfield or, perhaps, even Thums Up," he says. "Otherwise, luxury brands keep that relevance by growing themselves as status symbols or unattainable — here fashion or automobile brands are great examples."

Bata seems to have become the new victim of generational brand fatigue.

"Brands like Bata, built on proposition of value for money and durability, are losing share in segments that look at footwear with a design-led lens, causing the likes of Puma or even startups in the sneaker space like Comet to take over mindshare among the young generation," Chandra says.

To stay relevant, he said, brands need to invest on search-ad campaigns and make their social-media game strong — that's where today's generation spend most of their time. "The tonality and visual identity of new brands are very different from incumbents like Bata, which have an older DNA."

Bata, meanwhile, is attempting to address each of its pain points — brand perception, marketing and distribution expansion.

After prolonged under-investment, Bata is now ramping up ad spends. In the December quarter, the company made significant investment towards marketing campaigns, which hit margin. Although, that didn't translate into desired sales as consumer sentiment remained muted.

Among the many missteps, Bata's past marketing campaigns like 'Surprisingly Bata' and 'It's Got To Be Bata' also fell flat, failing to lift sales. The attempt to rebrand Bata as a trendy company seemed forced to many.

However, the management said it was making investments in marquee properties to improve the visibility of the brand. Bata's advertising spending is now around 4% of sales compared to 2% earlier.