How An Agri Trader Is Turning Into India's No. 2 Winemaker

A little-known trader of farm commodities is transforming into India's No. 2 winemaker.

Tinna Trade Ltd., a BSE-listed company with a market cap of Rs 69 crore, will acquire Fratelli Wines Pvt., the maker of J’NOON range, to become the second largest maker of wines in the country in a share-swap deal. The transaction between the two companies with at least one common promoter would make Fratelli a wholly owned subsidiary of Tinna Trade.

Tinna Trade, which already owns 3% in the wine company, will acquire 97% for Rs 221 crore by issuing new shares to Fratelli shareholders at Rs 72 per share, a 9% discount from prevailing market rates.

After the transaction, which values the winemaker at a little over Rs 227 crore, Fratelli promoters will become the majority owners of Tinna Trade.

And the combined entity will be renamed Fratelli Vineyards Ltd. or Fratelli Beverages Ltd., according to the disclosures.