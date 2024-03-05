Byju's Loss Widens To Rs 8,553 Crore In Fiscal 2023 — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Beleaguered edtech Byju's has posted another year of billion-dollar losses, with the company bleeding Rs 8,553 crore in the financial year ended March 2023.

That surpasses its loss of Rs 8,240 crore in fiscal 2022.

The loss comes on the back of a revenue of Rs 6,245 crore in fiscal 2023, up from Rs 5,015 crore in the year-ago period, according to provisional figures seen by NDTV Profit.

The company's Ebitda came in at a negative Rs 6,254 crore, compared to Rs 6,963 crore in FY22.

Queries sent to Byju's were not answered immediately.

The delayed financials come as the latest blow in a series of challenges to the startup, including at least five insolvency petitions against it in the National Company Law Tribunal and a $200 million rights issue that is in limbo.

Major investors in Byju's have also voted to oust Chief Executive Officer and eponymous founder Byju Raveendran, even as the company secured an order from the Karnataka High Court, staying the implementation of the resolutions passed at an EGM.