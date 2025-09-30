Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover Unit Weighs On Otherwise Upbeat India Sales Outlook

For the India passenger and commercial business, the management said the reduction in GST rates will aid a better growth outlook of high single digits in the second half of the current financial year. After sales being flat in the first half, the management expects 7-8% growth in PVs in the second half and sub-5% for the whole year.

Tata Motors saw 25-30% booking growth from Sept. 5 till Navratri, compared to the industry average of 20%. The October-December quarter will see higher discounts to push volumes.

Moreover, the management expects double-digit CV industry growth in the second half. They also upgraded the FY25-30 CV industry CAGR outlook to 6-8% from 5-7% earlier.

Tata Motors' acquisition of Italian commercial automaker Iveco Group will be EPS accretive initially and should become meaningfully accretive in two years. EPS accretive means an acquisition or investment helps a company's earnings per share or profitability.

India's leading automaker announced in July the deal to acquire Iveco Group, excluding its defence business, for 3.8 billion euros (nearly Rs 38,240 crore) in a deal which is set to be its single-biggest buyout.

The company is looking to raise about one billion euros (nearly Rs 10,000 crore) through equity in the next 12-18 months as part of its plans to term out the 3.8 billion euro bridge financing facility.