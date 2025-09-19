Royal Enfield Bikes Online: Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale Will Feature These 350-CCs

Royal Enfield bikes are now just one click away, as the company has signed a pact with Flipkart ahead of the Big Billion Day Sale, its parent company Eicher Motors Ltd. confirmed in an exchange filing.

As part of the deal, Royal Enfield has made its entire 350-cc model range available on Flipkart from September 22 onwards, the day when GST price cuts take effect.

That means customers will have the Royal Enfield available on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day Sale, where the e-commerce platform will make iPhone 16 series available for cut-price deals.

This will mark the first time Royal Enfield will sell its motorcycles online, with the company set to sell models such as the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 through Flipkart.