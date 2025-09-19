Business NewsAutoRoyal Enfield Bikes Online: Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale Will Feature These 350-CCs
Royal Enfield Bikes Online: Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale Will Feature These 350-CCs

Customers in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai will be able to place orders and even purchase the models using flexible payment methods and full GST benefits.

19 Sep 2025, 02:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Royal Enfield will soon be available on Flipkart. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
Royal Enfield will soon be available on Flipkart. (Photo: Company website)
Royal Enfield bikes are now just one click away, as the company has signed a pact with Flipkart ahead of the Big Billion Day Sale, its parent company Eicher Motors Ltd. confirmed in an exchange filing.

As part of the deal, Royal Enfield has made its entire 350-cc model range available on Flipkart from September 22 onwards, the day when GST price cuts take effect.

That means customers will have the Royal Enfield available on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day Sale, where the e-commerce platform will make iPhone 16 series available for cut-price deals.

This will mark the first time Royal Enfield will sell its motorcycles online, with the company set to sell models such as the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 through Flipkart.

Customers in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai will be able to place orders and even purchase the models using flexible payment methods and full GST benefits.

The partnership is part of Royal Enfield's vision to make their motorcycles more accessible, especially at a time when India's consumer base is fast-shifting to a digital platform.

“At Royal Enfield, our mission has always been to make the pure motorcycling experience accessible to more riders. Partnering with Flipkart allows us to meet today’s digital-first customers where they are requiring a simple, convenient way to explore and purchase their motorcycles online," said B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd., & CEO - Royal Enfield.

"Currently available in five cities, and more coming soon, we are providing flexibility & convenience in the purchase journey, while ensuring the final handover through our authorised dealer partners keeps the experience personal, seamless, and true to Royal Enfield," he added.

