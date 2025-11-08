M&M Oct Business Update: Total Sales Jump Nearly 26%, Production Rises

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s total sales for October saw a surge of 24.8% year-on-year, as per an exchange filing on Saturday.

The company's total sales were at 1.18 lakh units, compared to 93,875 units in the year-ago period.

Total production also rose 5.7% to 94,637 units from 89,570 units in the same period last year. Exports saw an increase of 14.1% to Rs 4,079 units from 3,574 units in October last year.