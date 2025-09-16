Jaguar Land Rover Extends Production Halt Until Sept. 24 Amid Cyberattack Probe

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors Ltd., was hit with a cyberattack on Sept. 1 that "severely disrupted" its retail and production activities. That date was important for UK dealers because the new “75” license plates — denoting the year 2025 — were launched, with customers eager to show off their brand new cars.

The manufacturer of Range Rover and Land Rover sport utility vehicles said the intrusion forced it to shut down its systems. JLR has informed UK regulators after discovering some data was affected, as per a Bloomberg News report.

"Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted," a JLR spokesperson had said then. "We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses."

The British carmaker, which delivered around 4,00,000 vehicles last year, is the latest major UK business to suffer this year at the hands of hackers following cyberattacks at Marks & Spencer Group Plc and other retailers.

Tata Motors is asserting more control over JLR, having appointed its finance chief, PB Balaji, as the British company's next chief executive officer, taking over in November.