Tata Motors' JLR Faces IT Issues Impacting Business

Tata Motors Ltd. unit Jaguar Land Rover said it is working to resolve "global IT issues" that are impacting its business operations.

"We are working at pace to resolve global IT issues impacting our business. We will provide an update as appropriate in due course," the company said in a stock exchange filing late Monday.

Tata Motors did not disclose additional details as to what the IT issues were.

JLR, owned by the Tata Group, is a British multinational automobile manufacturer that produces luxury vehicles and SUVs.

Auto news website Autocar reported that the IT issue left JLR unable to register new cars.

The report cited a JLR dealer in the UK who confirmed the issue and said the branch had registered no new cars on Sept. 1, traditionally one of the year's busiest period for new car registrations.