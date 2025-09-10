Here's How Much Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter And Suzuki Access Will Cost After GST Rate Cut

The GST Council last week approved new tax rates for vehicles, effective Sept. 22. Among other things, this move is set to make small bikes and cars more affordable, while luxury and performance models will attract higher taxes.

Following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s decision to introduce reforms in GST slabs, two-wheelers with an engine capacity below 350cc will now be taxed at 18%. This marks a significantly lower tax rate compared to 28% earlier. This change is expected to heavily benefit a majority of the Indian two-wheeler makers.

However, larger motorcycles above 350cc will be taxed at 40%. This includes premium bikes in the 450cc and 650cc range. Similarly, cars will also see a tax revision. Smaller cars will now attract 18% GST, while larger vehicles and racing cars will fall under the 40% bracket.

Experts believe that this move will end the slump in two-wheeler demand. To attract buyers, automakers have also passed on maximum benefits to customers, aiming to boost sales during the upcoming festive period.

As a result, the prices of several bikes, scooters and other two-wheeler models will see a significant reduction starting Sept. 22.