Here's How Much Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N, XUV3XO And Other Mahindra Cars Cost After GST Rate Cut

Mahindra & Mahindra has rolled out a sharp price cut on the XUV700 and other Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) models, offering buyers the advantage of the new goods and services tax (GST) slabs well ahead of the revised rates taking effect from Sept. 22.

As the tax on full-sized SUVs falls from 48% to 40% under the revised GST structure, customers will be able to save amounts ranging from Rs 88,900 to Rs 1.43 lakh on various Mahindra cars. The exact amount of savings will differ by model and variant.

The XUV700 is classified as an SUV for tax purposes. It is a segment defined by vehicles measuring more than four metres in length and equipped with engines larger than 1,500 cc.

Previously, these vehicles attracted 28% GST along with a 20% cess, pushing the overall levy to 48%. Under the updated system, this has been streamlined to a uniform 40% rate.

As per Mahindra & Mahindra’s official website, the ex-showroom price of the XUV700 now ranges from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 25.14 lakh.

The XUV 700 is available with a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel or a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The maximum power of the petrol variant stands at 147 kW, while that of the diesel variant ranges from 114 kW to 136 kW.