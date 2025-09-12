Here's How Much Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N, XUV3XO And Other Mahindra Cars Cost After GST Rate Cut
Mahindra Car Prices After GST Rate Cut: Buyers can save between Rs 88,900 and Rs 1,43,000 on the XUV700 after the GST rate cut.
Mahindra & Mahindra has rolled out a sharp price cut on the XUV700 and other Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) models, offering buyers the advantage of the new goods and services tax (GST) slabs well ahead of the revised rates taking effect from Sept. 22.
As the tax on full-sized SUVs falls from 48% to 40% under the revised GST structure, customers will be able to save amounts ranging from Rs 88,900 to Rs 1.43 lakh on various Mahindra cars. The exact amount of savings will differ by model and variant.
The XUV700 is classified as an SUV for tax purposes. It is a segment defined by vehicles measuring more than four metres in length and equipped with engines larger than 1,500 cc.
Previously, these vehicles attracted 28% GST along with a 20% cess, pushing the overall levy to 48%. Under the updated system, this has been streamlined to a uniform 40% rate.
As per Mahindra & Mahindra’s official website, the ex-showroom price of the XUV700 now ranges from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 25.14 lakh.
The XUV 700 is available with a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel or a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The maximum power of the petrol variant stands at 147 kW, while that of the diesel variant ranges from 114 kW to 136 kW.
ALSO READ
Here's How Much Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kushaq, Harrier And Other SUVs Will Cost After GST Rate Cut
The maximum torque of the petrol variant is 380 Nm and that of the diesel variant varies from 360 Nm to 450 Nm.
It comes with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options.
The dimensions of the vehicle are 4695 x 1890 x 1755 mm, with a roof rail.
Mahindra XUV700 New Rate After GST Cut
Mahindra & Mahindra has confirmed that buyers of all its ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) SUVs will receive the complete benefit of the revised GST rates. The move comes in response to the decisions taken at the 56th GST Council meeting on Sept. 3, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The new prices are effective from Sept. 6, according to an official release by M&M.
Prices of several Mahindra models have been revised following the new tax structure. The Bolero and Bolero Neo now cost up to Rs 1.27 lakh less. The XUV3XO sees a drop of Rs 1.4 lakh on petrol versions and Rs 1.56 lakh on diesel trims. The Thar range also gets notable cuts, with savings of Rs 1.35 lakh on the 2WD diesel, Rs 1.01 lakh on the 4WD diesel and Rs 1.33 lakh on the Thar Roxx. The Scorpio Classic price has been lowered by Rs 1.01 lakh. The Scorpio-N has become cheaper by Rs 1.45 lakh.