Business NewsAutoAfter BofA, Morgan Stanley Raises Target Prices For Top Automakers Like Maruti, Hyundai, M&M — Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT

After BofA, Morgan Stanley Raises Target Prices For Top Automakers Like Maruti, Hyundai, M&M — Check Details

The brokerage highlights that the sector's positive momentum is supported by the GST rationalisation, could lead to unprecedented price cuts for consumers.

09 Sep 2025, 08:26 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The brokerage highlights that the sector's positive momentum is supported by the GST rationalisation, could lead to unprecedented price cuts for consumers (Photo source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The brokerage highlights that the sector's positive momentum is supported by the GST rationalisation, could lead to unprecedented price cuts for consumers (Photo source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The auto sector is entering an upcycle, according to Morgan Stanley, with multiple factors set to support future growth. This positive outlook is reflected through the broking's upgrades and the hikes in target prices for players leading the pack.

The brokerage highlights that the sector's positive momentum is supported by the GST rationalisation, which could lead to unprecedented price cuts for consumers.

Additionally, monetary easing and the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to further boost demand.

ALSO READ

Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, M&M In Fast Lane: BofA's Bullish Auto Sector Outlook — Check Target Prices
Opinion
Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, M&M In Fast Lane: BofA's Bullish Auto Sector Outlook — Check Target Prices
Read More

Target Price and Rating Updates

The brokerage maintains a bullish stance on most of the major players in the auto industry with stock rating upgrades and hiking price hikes. The only player receiving a downgrade is Bajaj Auto. Morgan Stanley's auto sector upgrade comes a day after BofA's target price hikes.

  • Maruti: The brokerage maintains an overweight rating and has increased its target price to Rs 18,360 from Rs 14,262.

  • Hyundai: Retaining an overweight rating, the target price has been raised to Rs 3,066 from Rs 2,241.

  • M&M: The rating remains Overweight, with a target price hike to Rs 4,321 from Rs 3,668.

  • Ashok Leyland: The brokerage holds an overweight rating and has increased the target price to Rs 152 from Rs 144.

  • TVS Motors: With an overweight rating, the target price has been raised to Rs 3,933 from Rs 3,126.

  • Hero Moto: The rating has been upgraded to Equal-weight from Underweight, and the target price has been significantly increased to Rs 5,968 from Rs 3,765.

  • Eicher: This stock has also seen an upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight, with the target price raised to Rs 7,201 from Rs 4,079.

  • Bajaj Auto: In a contrasting move, the stock has been downgraded to Underweight from Equal-weight, and the target price has been reduced to Rs 8,075 from Rs 9,117.

ALSO READ

GST 2.0: Auto Sector Leaders Cautious Over Immediate Gains, Project Long-Term Growth
Opinion
GST 2.0: Auto Sector Leaders Cautious Over Immediate Gains, Project Long-Term Growth
Read More

Positive Outlook

The brokerage suggests that the current positive momentum is driven by several macroeconomic tailwinds. The GST rationalisation is a key factor, with potential price reductions expected to be a major catalyst for consumer demand.

This, combined with monetary easing and the financial support from the 8th Pay Commission, is expected to give a boost to the demand environment. The note also indicates that profit margins could see an upside surprise, as past cycles have shown that multiples tend to peak around the time margins are at their highest.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Tepid Open; Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, RVNL Shares In Focus
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Tepid Open; Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, RVNL Shares In Focus
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT