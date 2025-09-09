After BofA, Morgan Stanley Raises Target Prices For Top Automakers Like Maruti, Hyundai, M&M — Check Details

The auto sector is entering an upcycle, according to Morgan Stanley, with multiple factors set to support future growth. This positive outlook is reflected through the broking's upgrades and the hikes in target prices for players leading the pack.

The brokerage highlights that the sector's positive momentum is supported by the GST rationalisation, which could lead to unprecedented price cuts for consumers.

Additionally, monetary easing and the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to further boost demand.