Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As New York City Mayor, Takes Oath On Quran

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor of New York City just after midnight on Thursday, taking the oath at a decommissioned subway station in Manhattan.

The 34-year-old placed his hand on a Quran during the ceremony at the old City Hall station, one of the city’s original stops, famed for its arched ceilings. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a political ally, administered the oath.

“This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime,” Mamdani said, reported AP.

A grander public swearing-in follows at City Hall at 1:00 p.m., led by US Senator Bernie Sanders, one of Mamdani’s political heroes. It precedes a block party on Broadway’s "Canyon of Heroes," site of ticker-tape parades.

Mamdani assumes one of America’s toughest political roles as the city’s most scrutinised leader. He is New York’s first Muslim mayor, first of South Asian descent, first born in Africa, and youngest in generations.

His democratic socialist campaign centred on "affordability," pledging free childcare, free buses, rent freezes for about 1 million households, and pilot city-run grocery stores to tackle living costs in the world’s priciest city.

However, Mamdani inherits challenges too: rubbish collection, snow clearance, rats, subway delays, and potholes.