Zohran Mamdani Gets 74,000 Job Applications: Sign Of Young New Yorkers Struggling To Find Work?

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has reportedly received more than 74,000 job applications for positions in his incoming administration. The numbers reflect both enthusiasm for his leadership and the difficulty many young residents face in finding work.

The average applicant is 28 years old, highlighting how sharply the employment squeeze is being felt among younger New Yorkers, according to a Bloomberg report.

Mamdani, 34, quickly rose from a little-known Queens assemblyman to mayor-elect, backed largely by young voters and volunteers. Many of them were struggling to find work, with unemployment among New Yorkers aged 16 to 24 at 13.2% in 2024, up 3.6 percentage points from 2019, according to a May report from the New York state comptroller, the Bloomberg report added.

The wider employment picture in the city remains fragile. City data shows that New York added around 25,000 jobs through September this year, a sharp slowdown compared with roughly 1.06 lakh jobs created over the same period in 2024.

During his campaign, Mamdani promised to ease the cost-of-living burden in a city where rents remain elevated and wage growth has softened. His transition team is now preparing to recruit staff across 60 agencies, 95 mayoral offices and more than 250 boards and commissions, with senior appointments taking priority, the report mentioned.