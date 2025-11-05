Zohran Mamdani Becomes First Indian-American Muslim Mayor Of New York: All You Need To Know About Him

Zohran Mamdani has won the New York City mayor’s race after a historic voter turnout on Tuesday. He is New York City’s first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian heritage and the first born in Africa.

The 34-year-old will also become the city's youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office on January 1.

More than two million voters cast their ballots, the highest participation seen in the mayoral polls of New York in over three decades.

Democratic nominee, Mamdani, trounced former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. He secured more than 50% of the vote and was seen leading in the Bronx, parts of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan as soon as counting started. Cuomo performed better in Staten Island, southern Brooklyn, and some neighborhoods of Queens.

Mamdani's campaign deeply resonated with youngsters in the state as he focussed on affordability, housing and progressive change. He won the Democratic nomination after defeating Cuomo in the primary. Cuomo later decided to run as an independent and secured 40% of the overall vote.