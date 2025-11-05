Zohran Mamdani Becomes First Indian-American Muslim Mayor Of New York: All You Need To Know About Him
The 34-year-old's campaign deeply resonated with youngsters in the state as he focussed on affordability, housing and progressive change.
Zohran Mamdani has won the New York City mayor’s race after a historic voter turnout on Tuesday. He is New York City’s first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian heritage and the first born in Africa.
The 34-year-old will also become the city's youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office on January 1.
More than two million voters cast their ballots, the highest participation seen in the mayoral polls of New York in over three decades.
Democratic nominee, Mamdani, trounced former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. He secured more than 50% of the vote and was seen leading in the Bronx, parts of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan as soon as counting started. Cuomo performed better in Staten Island, southern Brooklyn, and some neighborhoods of Queens.
Mamdani's campaign deeply resonated with youngsters in the state as he focussed on affordability, housing and progressive change. He won the Democratic nomination after defeating Cuomo in the primary. Cuomo later decided to run as an independent and secured 40% of the overall vote.
Who Is Zohran Mamdani?
The newly elected New York mayor was earlier state assemblyman representing part of Queens. The Democratic socialist has become one of the city’s most talked-about politicians. His strong social media presence and campaign focused on affordability was a key factor that drew support from younger voters.
Mamdani has pledged to make city buses free, provide free child care for children up to age five and freeze rent in rent-stabilized apartments.
He is the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani. Mamdani was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda. He moved to New York City with his family at age seven. A graduate of the city’s public schools, he later earned a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College.
In 2018, Mamdani became a naturalised American citizen. Before joining the State Assembly, he worked as a foreclosure prevention housing counsellor, helping low-income homeowners in Queens avoid eviction.
He now represents the 36th Assembly District, which includes Astoria, Ditmars-Steinway and Astoria Heights. Mamdani is the first South Asian man to serve in the New York State Assembly. He is also the first Ugandan and only the third Muslim in its history to achieve this feat.