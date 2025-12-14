Zelenskyy Eyes US, EU Guarantees To Prevent Future Aggression

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled that Ukraine could accept security guarantees from the US and Europe as a way to prevent future Russian aggression, and substitute for its long-term goal of joining NATO.

Kyiv, which for years has seen membership in the alliance as a way to ensure its future security, has altered its rhetoric amid continued reluctance of the US and some European partners and as Washington presses efforts to bring the war to an end.

Bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and the US that function similarly to NATO’s Article 5, as well as guarantees from Europe and other countries, potentially including Canada and Japan, could prevent “another coming of Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy told reporters as he traveled to Berlin for talks with US and European officials.

"This is already a compromise on our part," he said.

Zelenskyy will hold meetings in Berlin on the framework peace plan for Ukraine, consisting of 20 points and a roadmap for the country’s future development. The accord won’t be one that “everyone likes”, Zelenskyy said.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, are in Berlin and will meet with Zelenskyy and European officials, including national security advisers, later on Sunday.

“The plan should be as fair as possible, and first of all for Ukraine, because it was Russia that started the war,” Zelenskyy said. “The plan should stipulate that after its signing, Russia would not have the opportunity to start another war.”

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told the state-owned broadcaster YLE in Helsinki that “there’s cautious optimism in the air” among Ukraine’s allies about the latest round of talks.

“This is the most serious attempt we have seen so far, and breakthroughs are possible,” Orpo said, adding that “we don’t know exactly what Russia’s ultimate stance is.”

Yuri Ushakov, foreign policy aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in pre-recorded remarks to state television that “there will be some absolutely unacceptable points for us, including territorial issues.”

As an example, Russia, “one million percent,” won’t cede control of the Crimean Peninsula it annexed in 2014, he added.

Zelenskyy said the latest meetings may bring some important changes as the parties will continue discussion of the 20-point blueprint, including the terms of a ceasefire to end Russia’s invasion, which is approaching the four-year mark.

“This can change the situation on the ground,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine is focused on economic and security issues as well as the military part of the proposal.

Separately, on X, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine “needs peace on dignified terms” and is ready to work “as constructively as possible” to that end.