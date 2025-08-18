'Zelensky Can End The War Or...': Trump Ahead Of Meeting With European Leaders On Ukraine Talks

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can 'choose to end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight.' Trump will host Zelensky and his European allies on Monday for their first meeting since the pair's heated exchange in the White House earlier this year.

Trump took to his social media channel 'Truth Social' and said, "President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

In another post, he said, "Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!"