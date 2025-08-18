'Zelensky Can End The War Or...': Trump Ahead Of Meeting With European Leaders On Ukraine Talks
US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can 'choose to end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight.' Trump will host Zelensky and his European allies on Monday for their first meeting since the pair's heated exchange in the White House earlier this year.
Trump took to his social media channel 'Truth Social' and said, "President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"
In another post, he said, "Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!"
Trump to host European leaders in White House
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer are among leaders who will join Zelensky in Washington for talks on how to end the war with Russia. This follows Trump's summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska that resulted in the US president dropping a demand for a ceasefire and calling instead for a permanent peace deal.
Reports indicate that French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are also heading to Washington.
On Saturday, Trump said that Ukraine should make a deal to end the war with Russia because "Russia is a very big power, and they're not", after a summit where Vladimir Putin was reported to have demanded more Ukrainian land.
After the two leaders met in Alaska on Friday, Trump told Zelensky that Putin had offered to freeze most front lines if Kyiv ceded all of Donetsk, the industrial region that is one of Moscow's main targets.
Trump also said he agreed with Putin that a peace deal should be sought without the prior ceasefire that Ukraine and its European allies had demanded. That was a change from his position before the summit, when he said he would not be happy unless a ceasefire was agreed on.