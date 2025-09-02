Xi’s Speech, Advanced Drones In Focus At China’s Military Parade

President Xi Jinping is set to stage a major parade to mark 80 years since the end of World War II — and showcase China’s growing diplomatic sway and military might.

The last time such a parade was held in 2015, it started with a flag-raising ceremony followed by a speech from Xi. China’s top leader then inspected legions of soldiers in his Hongqi sedan before returning to the Gate of Heavenly Peace to watch weapon squads march along the Chang’an Avenue. Foreign troops also participated.

A lot has changed since then. China’s position in the world has shifted, its hardware has progressed and its military purged of many top leaders. As soldiers march across Tiananmen Square displaying the latest weapons on Wednesday, here are five things the world will be watching.

Xi’s Speech

Xi will deliver a speech at the parade this year.

Although such addresses typically feature rhetoric touting China’s achievements and sacrifices in the war against Japan, in 2015 Xi also made a surprise announcement: reducing the People’s Liberation Army by 300,000 people. That ushered in one of the biggest military restructurings in Chinese history, which reorganized the theater commands, consolidated the Central Military Commission, and created new units such as the Rocket Force.

Two years ago, the Rocket Force — which operates China’s strategic nuclear arsenal — saw its leadership caught up in a corruption purge that’s rippled through the defense establishment.

Xi unveiled another restructuring last year, replacing the Strategic Support Force created in 2015 with three separate branches. More changes may be in store.