Xi Presses Trump On Taiwan Amid Spat With Japan, China Says

Chinese President Xi Jinping pressed US President Donald Trump on the status of the self-governing island of Taiwan and urged his counterpart to maintain improved ties, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Xi told Trump that the return of Taiwan to China is a key part of the post-World War II international order, according to a statement on the call. The Chinese leader also said the two countries should keep the positive momentum generated during their meeting last month in South Korea and expand cooperation, the statement said.

The leaders also spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Xi expressed hope for the two sides to reach a binding peace agreement, the ministry said.

A White House official confirmed the call took place but did not offer details on the discussion.

An ongoing row between Japan and China centered around Taiwan threatens to inject fresh tensions into the Trump-Xi relationship and complicate ties, after the world’s two largest economies reached a trade truce in October.

That deal saw Washington lower tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing agree to remove certain restrictions on the export of rare earths. Any flare-up between the US and China could cause further uncertainty for markets and business leaders.

New Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said earlier this month that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could result in a military response from Tokyo. Beijing views the island as its own territory and has denounced Takaichi’s remarks, demanding a retraction.

Since then, China has issued a no-travel advisory for Japan, suspended the screening of some Japanese films and banned the import of Japanese seafood. Both countries have also stepped up military drills, with China announcing patrols in the East China Sea and Japan announcing plans to deploy missiles to an area near Taiwan.

Trump said in a Nov. 2 interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes that Xi “understands the answer to that” when asked if US forces would come to the defense of Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. The US leader said the subject did not come up during their meeting last month.