X Is Now India's Number One News App For iPhone Users, Says Elon Musk
X Is Now India's Number One News App For iPhone Users, Says Elon Musk

On the 'News' category chart on the App Store, X was ranked as the No. 1 news app, followed by Reddit.

22 Nov 2024, 03:53 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Musk, the world’s richest person, bought the microblogging platform Twitter in April 2022. (Photo source: X/Elon Musk)</p></div>
Musk, the world’s richest person, bought the microblogging platform Twitter in April 2022. (Photo source: X/Elon Musk)

Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday claimed that his social media platform X has now become the number one news app on the Apple App Store in India.

Musk, the world’s richest person, bought the microblogging platform Twitter in April 2022 and later rebranded it. Months after buying the company, he changed the name of the platform to X. 

In a post on X, Musk wrote, “X is now #1 for news in India!”

He shared a post originally made by an account with the username @cb_doge.

“BREAKING: X is now the number one news app on the App Store in India,” the original post read.

Data on Apple App Store also suggested the same, indicating X becoming the most preferred choice for iPhone users in the news app category. On the 'News' category chart, X was ranked as the No. 1 news app, followed by Reddit.

According to a report by ANI quoting Statista.com, India has over 25 million users on X, ranking third among all countries in terms of users on the microblogging platform.

Indians were quick to comment on Musk’s post after he made the announcement. One user, Radharam Das, said India was home to millions of the billionaire’s fans.

“Thank you, @elonmusk! India, the land of innovation and culture, is home to millions of your fans. Hindus admire your visionary spirit and the inspiration you bring to the world,” he wrote.

“Everyone in India right from top officials to politicians to college students to work professionals, all rely on X news,” wrote another user.

Another user suggested better cricket viewing on the platform, as the sport is hugely popular in India.

“Would be awesome to have a better cricket viewing experience on X! This is where all of India comes to talk about the game but there's not one place which ties all conversation together,” the comment read.

Meanwhile, the report said that X saw an exodus of a large number of users after the victory of Donald Trump was confirmed for the 2024 US Presidential elections. Musk had endorsed Trump’s nomination in the elections, and the President-elect has now made him the leader of a new department under his administration, known as the Department of Government Efficiency.

