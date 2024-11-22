X Is Now India's Number One News App For iPhone Users, Says Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday claimed that his social media platform X has now become the number one news app on the Apple App Store in India.

Musk, the world’s richest person, bought the microblogging platform Twitter in April 2022 and later rebranded it. Months after buying the company, he changed the name of the platform to X.

In a post on X, Musk wrote, “X is now #1 for news in India!”