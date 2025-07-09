X CEO Linda Yaccarino Resigns, Says 'Best Yet To Come' At Musk's Social Media Platform

Linda Yaccarino, the chief executive officer of social media platform X Corp., announced her resignation on Wednesday. Her tenure lasted for around two years.

In a note shared on X, Yaccarino thanked Elon Musk, the billionaire-owner of the microblogging site, for entrusting her with the key leadership responsibility at X.

"I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable. We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence," she said.

Yaccarino was appointed as the X CEO in June 2023, around eight months after Musk acquired X in a deal valued at $44 billion.