X CEO Linda Yaccarino Resigns, Says 'Best Yet To Come' At Musk's Social Media Platform
Yaccarino said the "best is yet to come" as X enters a new chapter with xAI, the artificial intelligence platform of Elon Musk.
Linda Yaccarino, the chief executive officer of social media platform X Corp., announced her resignation on Wednesday. Her tenure lasted for around two years.
In a note shared on X, Yaccarino thanked Elon Musk, the billionaire-owner of the microblogging site, for entrusting her with the key leadership responsibility at X.
"I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable. We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence," she said.
Yaccarino was appointed as the X CEO in June 2023, around eight months after Musk acquired X in a deal valued at $44 billion.
'Best Yet To Come'
The departing top executive said the "best is yet to come" at X, as the company continues to transform itself from a social media entity into an "everything app".
"This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai (sic)," she tweeted.
"X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal," she added.
Yaccarino further noted that she is "immensely grateful" to Trump for entrusting her with the responsibility of "protecting free speech" and "turning the company around".