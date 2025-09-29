World's Tallest: China's Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge Cuts Travel Time From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes! Watch Video

China has officially opened the world's tallest bridge, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, in Guizhou province. This engineering marvel stands 625 meters above the Beipan River and has reduced travel time across the canyon from a tedious two-hour journey to just two minutes.

Dubbed as the Earth's crack, this bridge stretches 2,890 meters in total length with a main span of 1,420 meters. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge now holds two records—the world's highest bridge and the largest-span bridge constructed in a mountainous area. The opening ceremony drew several onlookers, including project engineers and local officials.