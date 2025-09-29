World's Tallest: China's Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge Cuts Travel Time From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes! Watch Video
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge now holds two records: the world's highest bridge and the largest-span bridge constructed in a mountainous area.
China has officially opened the world's tallest bridge, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, in Guizhou province. This engineering marvel stands 625 meters above the Beipan River and has reduced travel time across the canyon from a tedious two-hour journey to just two minutes.
Dubbed as the Earth's crack, this bridge stretches 2,890 meters in total length with a main span of 1,420 meters. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge now holds two records—the world's highest bridge and the largest-span bridge constructed in a mountainous area. The opening ceremony drew several onlookers, including project engineers and local officials.
The bridge is expected to boost regional economic development and enhance connectivity in one of China's most rugged landscapes. According to Zhang Yin, head of Guizhou's transport department, "The opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge reduces travel time between the two sides from two hours to two minutes." This significant reduction in travel time will have a positive impact on the local economy and residents' daily lives.
Before opening to the public, the bridge underwent extensive safety testing. A team of engineers conducted a load test, deploying 96 trucks to strategic points across the bridge to simulate heavy traffic conditions. Over 400 sensors monitored the bridge's main span, towers, cables, and suspenders for even the slightest shifts, ensuring its structural integrity and safety.
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is not only a vital transportation link but also a tourist attraction. Visitors can experience a 207-meter sightseeing elevator, enjoy hot brews at a cafe atop one of the bridge towers, and experience breathtaking views from viewing platforms.
Guizhou province, known for its rugged terrain, has become famous for its spectacular bridges. Nearly half of the world's 100 highest bridges are located in this province, affirming its reputation as a hub of bridge engineering. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is another feather in China's cap when it comes to global bridge construction, with eight of the top ten tallest bridges already located in Guizhou province.