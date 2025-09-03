'Can Afford Food': World's Richest Elon Musk's Daughter Says She Doesn't Have 'A Lot Of Money'

Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, in a recent interview with The Cut, has opened up about her relationship with the tech mogul and her finances, notably revealing that she lives with three roommates because 'it's cheaper'.

"People assume I have a lot of money. I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal," said Wilson, who highlighted the stark contrast between her own financial situation and that of her parents.

"I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles," she added.

Wilson cut ties with Elon Musk in 2022, when she petitioned to change her name and gender. Since then, Wilson has not been shy in criticising her father on social media, calling him a "pathetic man-child" and explaining that she doesn't want to be involved with him "in any way, shape or form."

Musk, for his part, has claimed in the past that his daughter was influenced by a "woke mind virus".

During the course of the interview, Wilson also did not hesitate to admit that the most stereotypical thing about her was 'daddy issues' while also highlighting her privileged upbringing.

Wilson revealed that she attended a private high school filled with the children of celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple and was taught multiple languages, including Korean and Japanese.

However, she dropped out of college in both Japan and Canada, pinning the blame on Artificial Intelligence for ruining her 'motivation'.

Having secured a modelling agent, Wilson is currently navigating newfound fame, even gracing the cover of Teen Vogue recently.