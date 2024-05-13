World's First Pig Kidney Transplant Patient Dies Within Two Months Of Surgery
Richard Slayman, 62, who received the world's first-ever pig kidney transplant has died within two months of the surgery.
Surgeons at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) conducted the world’s first successful genetically edited pig (porcine) kidney transplant on Slayman, who was suffering from end-stage kidney disease, on March 16, according to the hospital’s press release.
However, the hospital released a statement on May 11 announcing the demise of Slayman.
"The Mass General transplant team is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Mr. Rick Slayman. We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant. Mr. Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation," the statement read.
The hospital added Slayman would always be remembered as an "extraordinary person" whose generosity and kindness extended to every human he was associated with him.
According to the family’s statement on the hospital website, Slayman had stated he wanted to go through this procedure to keep alive the hope of thousands of patients suffering from the same disease. He was successful in his aim to spread optimism and keep the hope alive. His journey is an inspiration to not only patients but also to healthcare professionals and researchers.
"Our family is deeply saddened about the sudden passing of our beloved Rick, but take great comfort knowing he inspired so many. Millions of people worldwide have come to know Rick's story. We felt – and still feel – comforted by the optimism he provided patients desperately waiting for a transplant. To us, Rick was a kind-hearted man with a quick-witted sense of humour who was fiercely dedicated to his family, friends, and co-workers," the family said in its statement.
The family expressed appreciation toward the care team at the hospital.
According to the hospital's previous statement, Slayman had been living with Type 2 Diabetes and hypertension for several years. After seven years on dialysis, Slayman underwent a kidney transplant in December 2018, where the kidney of a deceased person was transplanted.
However, he had to resume dialysis again in May 2023, the statement said.
He was later chosen for the pig kidney transplant surgery where he got a new lease of life, but unfortunately, that didn't work either.
In April, Lisa Pisano, 54, from New Jersey, US, who was suffering from heart and kidney failure became the first woman to receive a genetically modified pig kidney. A mechanical pump was also implanted to keep her heart beating.