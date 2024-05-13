World's First Pig Kidney Transplant Patient Dies Within Two Months Of Surgery

Richard Slayman, 62, who received the world's first-ever pig kidney transplant has died within two months of the surgery.

Surgeons at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) conducted the world’s first successful genetically edited pig (porcine) kidney transplant on Slayman, who was suffering from end-stage kidney disease, on March 16, according to the hospital’s press release.

However, the hospital released a statement on May 11 announcing the demise of Slayman.

"The Mass General transplant team is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Mr. Rick Slayman. We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant. Mr. Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation," the statement read.